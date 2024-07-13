NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, July 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Goodfellas” group – MOB
- Actress Julia ___-Dreyfus – LOUIS
- Club soda lookalike – SELTZER
- Apple consumer – EVE
- Versatile blackjack card – ACE
- File-sharing option from an Apple device – AIRDROP
- Hot beverage dispensers at a breakfast buffet – TEAURNS
- Endured – STOOD
Down
- “Naked” rodent – MOLERAT
- The first “O” in a worker’s “O.O.O.” message – OUT
- ___ world (upside-down reality) – BIZARRO
- Tariffs – LEVIES
- Runner-up’s place – SECOND
- Window, middle or aisle – SEAT
- Workout units in a set – REPS
- Twosome – DUO