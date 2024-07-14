NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, July 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- TV character who says “Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals … except the weasel” – HOMER
- Windy City airport – OHARE
- The only one in the song “Tequila” is “tequila” – LYRIC
- Crypto lead-in to coin – DOGE
- Take to court – SUE
Down
- Waits for a customer service representative, say – HOLDS
- “Don’t make me blush!” – OHYOU
- TV character who says “I forgot to clean the lint basket in the dryer. If someone broke into the house and did laundry, it could start a fire” – MARGE
- Shallowest of the Great Lakes – ERIE
- Video camera button – REC