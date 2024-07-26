NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, July 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Highly praises – LAUDS
- Admit (t0) – OWNUP
- ___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” – PADMA
- Just barely make it through – EKEBY
- “Goose eggs” – ZEROS
Down
- Tabloid partner of Affleck – LOPEZ
- Not sleeping – AWAKE
- __ Armor (athletic brand) – UNDER
- Disney elephant with oversized ears – DUMBO
- Neuters – SPAYS