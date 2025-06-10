NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Displays at a trailhead – MAPS
- Pulitzer-winning 2024 novel that reimagined “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of Jim – JAMES
- Invader in a sci-fi movie – ALIEN
- Thin strands – WISPS
- ‘Tude – SASS
Down
- One of Michelle Obama’s daughters – MALIA
- A little out of whack – AMISS
- Marshmallow treats in Easter baskets – PEEPS
- I.R.S. IDs – SSNS
- 1975 film with a 25-foot animatronic shark – JAWS