NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

In need of some cheering up – SAD

City that holds an annual “Grand Prix de la baguette” contest – PARIS

Battery life, colloquially – JUICE

Take the wheel – STEER

Twice-curved letter – ESS

Down

Pan-fry – SAUTE

Ram in the zodiac – ARIES

Cuts into small cubes – DICES

Attire you might wear while working from home, for short – PJS

Spanish verb meaning “to be” – SER

