NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- In need of some cheering up – SAD
- City that holds an annual “Grand Prix de la baguette” contest – PARIS
- Battery life, colloquially – JUICE
- Take the wheel – STEER
- Twice-curved letter – ESS
Down
- Pan-fry – SAUTE
- Ram in the zodiac – ARIES
- Cuts into small cubes – DICES
- Attire you might wear while working from home, for short – PJS
- Spanish verb meaning “to be” – SER
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Tuesday, June 11
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 11
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022