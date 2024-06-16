NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, June 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Pencil material that’s actually made of graphite and clay – LEAD

Uninspired first message on a dating app – HELLO

“One more time!” – AGAIN

Fried Hanukkah treat – LATKE

Get out of Dodge – FLEE

Down

Long paper size – LEGAL

Fill with joy – ELATE

How besties might dress – ALIKE

“ Finished!” – DONE

50% – HALF

