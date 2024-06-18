NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fitting – APT
- Fake identity – ALIAS
- Was really bad at something – STANK
- Marsupial friend of Winnie-the-Pooh – KANGA
- Marsupial friend of Winnie-the-Pooh – ROO
Down
- Spot for wedding vows – ALTAR
- Instrument that contains strings but isn’t a string instrument – PIANO
- Dance it takes two to do – TANGO
- “___ me anything” – ASL
- Music genre that’s an anagram of 4-Down – SKA
