NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, June 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fixture in a skate park – RAMP
- Evergreen tree with aromatic wood – CEDAR
- Inadvisable way to tackle an entire large pizza – ALONE
- Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics – PARIS
- Corporate boss, for short – EXEC
Down
- “Chill!” – RELAX
- Absolutely love – ADORE
- ___ pixie dream girl (movie trope) – MANIC
- White House title: Abbr. – PRES
- Superhero garment – CAPE
