NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, June 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Not at work today – OFF
- Sushi order – ROLL
- With 8-Across, what might have your family hanging by a thread? – GROUP
- See 6-Across – TEXT
- Maritime setting – SEA
Down
- The “O” of NATO: Abbr. – ORG
- ___ Worth, Tex. – FORT
- Drifting sheets of ice – FLOES
- Expensive and high-quality – LUXE
- School grp. for moms and dads – PTA
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Thursday, June 27
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 27
- NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
- If you love Wordle and Connections, Puzzmo may be your next daily obsession
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game