NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, June 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Terrier in “The Wizard of Oz” – TOTO
- TV alternative to “live” – TAPED
- Turn topsy-turvy – UPEND
- Tangy – TART
- Team ___ (Olympians in red, white and blue) USE
Down
- Tiny appetizers at a Spanish bar – TAPAS
- “Tosca” or “La Traviata” – OPERA
- Thing you might have a stake in? – TENT
- Totally strange – ODD
- Type of skirt for a ballerina – TUTU
