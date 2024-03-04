NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Chocolate/marshmallow sandwich – SMORE
- Weighed down (with) – LADEN
- Birthday cake inserts – CANDLES
- First U.S. state alphabetically – ALABAMA
- 0% – NOTABIT
- Free-for-all fight – MELEE
- Puts on the market – SELLS
Down
- Winding ski races – SLALOMS
- Herbivore seen off Florida shores – MANATEE
- Strange person – ODDBALL
- Give another name – RELABEL
- Bowser and King Boo, in the Mario games – ENEMIES
- Container on the pantry shelf – CAN
- Took a chair – SAT