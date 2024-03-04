NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Applaud with one’s fingers – SNAP
- Material for Elvis’s blue shoes – SUEDE
- Tree with white bark – ASPEN
- Leather leggings – CHAPS
- Traditional garment for a Scottish groom – KILT
Down
- Food ordered in rolls – SUSHI
- Country with the most mountains over 25,000 feet in elevation – NEPAL
- Skilled (at) – ADEPT
- Ink-filled items – PENS
- ___ race (picnic event) – SACK