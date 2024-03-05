NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, March 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Totally convinced – SOLD
- Sound during pollen season – ACHOO
- Stack in a kitchen cabinet – BOWLS
- Greek god of love – EROS
- Morning moisture – DEW
Down
- What Hans Zimmer contributed to “The Lion King” and “Dune” – SCORE
- “Wait, that’s crazy!” – OHWOW
- Cracks up, in textspeak – LOLS
- Hari arrangements – DOS
- Still under the covers – ABED
