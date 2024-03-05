 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, March 5

Sam Hill
By

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Totally convinced – SOLD
  • Sound during pollen season – ACHOO
  • Stack in a kitchen cabinet – BOWLS
  • Greek god of love – EROS
  • Morning moisture – DEW

Down

  • What Hans Zimmer contributed to “The Lion King” and “Dune” – SCORE
  • “Wait, that’s crazy!” – OHWOW
  • Cracks up, in textspeak – LOLS
  • Hari arrangements – DOS
  • Still under the covers – ABED

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
