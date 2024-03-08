NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Put away in the overhead bin – STOW
- Pair for a skier – POLES
- Confuse – ADDLE
- With 9-Across, noted product of Vermont – MAPLE
- See 8-Across – SYRUP
- Liquid-absorbing substances – SOPS
Down
- Sends incessant messages to – SPAMS
- Bad Wordle to spoil – TODAYS
- Seasoned hand – OLDPRO
- Begin to cry – WELLUP
- Slowly drips out – SEEPS
