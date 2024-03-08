 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, March 8

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Related

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Put away in the overhead bin – STOW
  • Pair for a skier – POLES
  • Confuse – ADDLE
  • With 9-Across, noted product of Vermont – MAPLE
  • See 8-Across – SYRUP
  • Liquid-absorbing substances – SOPS

Down

  • Sends incessant messages to – SPAMS
  • Bad Wordle to spoil – TODAYS
  • Seasoned hand – OLDPRO
  • Begin to cry – WELLUP
  • Slowly drips out – SEEPS

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
All pirate relic locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Pirate Chest

Upon reaching Chapter 12 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you'll notice a pirate chest on the dock at Costa Del Sol. Interacting with it grants you a map and an objective to set sail on the Tiny Bronco to find four pirate relics. Combining them all will earn you a useful accessory that will improve your treasure-hunting capabilities on the high seas, so we recommend tracking them all down.

Note that in addition to finding all four of the pirate relics, you also need to take on a boss encounter at each location that is likely to test your mettle, so be sure you come prepared. When you're ready to get started, check out the pictures below for the exact locations of each pirate relic.
Pirate Relic No. 1

Read more
Best Nintendo Switch deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch is probably one of the most popular handheld consoles right now, if not one of the most popular consoles altogether. So if you're considering grabbing yourself a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, you might want to take advantage of the deals below. On the other hand, if you already have one, we've gone out and scoured retailers for accessories and game deals you can snag to expand your library and gear. Of course, we don't know how long these deals will last, so be sure to pick up something you like as soon as you can. There's a bit of a Switch-famine right now, so deals are few and far between.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle -- $300

With the Nintendo Switch going for $300, this bundle technically gets you a digital copy of popular racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which usually costs $60, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which costs $8, for free. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe lets you race as one of many Nintendo characters across big and bold courses and with power-ups at your disposal, while Nintendo Switch Online grants access to online multiplayer modes, cloud saves, classic Nintendo games, and more.

Read more
It’s not on the App Store: How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad
Renegade Runner Fortnite loading screen.

Due to legal issues, no iPhone version of Fortnite is available. You don't have to abandon your buddies on the battle bus for another game, though, because there are a few workarounds to get you playing Fortnite on your iPhone.

Read more