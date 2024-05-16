NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, May 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Use a swizzle stick – STIR
- Vowel sound represented by an upside-down “e” – SCHWA
- Deck that contains a card called Wheel of Fortune – TAROT
- With nobody else around – ALONE
- Eye of ___ (witches’ brew ingredient in “Macbeth”) – NEWT
Down
- Do-re-mi-fa-sol-la-ti-do – SCALE
- The first “t” of #tbt – THROW
- “You can’t make me!” – IWONT
- $100/night, e.g. – RATE
- Persian suffix in seven country names – STAN
