NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, May 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Rockin’ tunes, informally – JAMS
  • Hello or goodbye, island-style – ALOHA
  • Pretty good grade – BPLUS
  • “Love ___,” B-52s song that’s a hit at karaoke night – SHACK
  • “Lost” treasure sought by Indiana Jones – ARK

Down

  • Quick punches – JABS
  • Omega’s opposite – ALPHA
  • Any of your wisdom teeth, e.g. – MOLAR
  • Prepare, as oysters or corn on the cob – SHUCK
  • Put in a request – ASK

