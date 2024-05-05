NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, May 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Command to a dog – SIT
- Joke that sparks other jokes – MEME
- ___ Square, title for this puzzle given the only five letters it uses – TIMES
- Starting words from the tagger in a game of tag – IMIT
- Prefix with behave or begotten – MIS
Down
- Penultimate tourney round – SEMIS
- “How ___ Your Mother” – IMET
- Football players like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski: Abbr. – TES
- “The Emancipation of ___” (Mariah Carey album) – MIMI
- Cook who heads Apple – TIM
