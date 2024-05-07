NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, May 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Part of an apple … or an Apple computer – CORE
- Path for a car – ROAD
- Shy and easily frightened – TIMID
- Insinuate – IMPLY
- “It’s … just OK – MEH
Down
- True ___ (podcast genre) – CRIME
- Extra energy – OOMPH
- Path for a train that aptly crosses 5-Across – RAIL
- Whirlpool of water – EDDY
- Tiny ___, little boy in “A Christmas Carol” – TIM
