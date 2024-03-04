NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, November 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Thermometer reading, for shot – TEMP
- Dessert made with black-and-white cookies – OREOPIE
- Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” – MOODENG
- “Incidentally…,” in a text – BTW
- Heart test inits. – ECG
- “Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” – IMOKAY
- French filmdom – CINE
- Canceled, as a TV series – AXED
Down
- “Lara Croft:___ Raider” – TOMB
- Sexy, steamy stuff – EROTICA
- Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat – MEOWMIX
- Holder of peas – POD
- Cheat at hide-and-seek – PEEKED
- Ancient builder of Machu Picchuu – INCA
- Like quiche and custard – EGGY
- Number accidentally typed instead of an exclamation point – ONE