NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, November 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- With 8-ACross, knock-knock joke response before the punchline “Don’t Cry!” – BOO
- Group of musical notes – CHORD
- Washing machine cycle before “spin” – RINSE
- Popular frozen waffles – EGGOS
- See 1-Across – WHO
Down
- Open-bottomed hand drum – BONGO
- Words of approximation – ORSO
- Poems written in tribute – ODES
- Specification for T-shirt necklines or socks – CREW
- Stoned – HIGH