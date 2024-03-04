NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, November 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Man of few words? – MIME
- Absolutely love – ADORE
- Bit of headwear with gems on it – TIARA
- Your ___ (words when addressing a judge) – HONOR
- Roof goop – TAR
Down
- Class in which you’ll encounter a lot of problems – MATH
- “American ___” (Green Day’s 2004 “punk rock opera”) – IDIOT
- Disney heroine with an upcoming November sequel – MOANA
- An editor might catch one – ERROR
- Cochlea’s place – ERA