NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, November 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Icelandic singer with 16 Grammy nominations – BJORK
- Batman’s sidekick – ROBIN
- African mammal with striped legs – OKAPI
- Awkward response to hear when you introduce yourself to someone – WEMET
- Cometed in a 5K – RAN
Down
- Body part that can be furrowed – BROW
- Batman’s archnemesis – JOKER
- President who used Keegan-Michael Key as his “anger translator” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner – OBAMA
- Turn red, as a chili pepper – RIPEN
- Make a scarf – KNIT