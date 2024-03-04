NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, November 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Word of Gingerbread or Muffin – MAN
- Used as a U-Haul, say – MOVED
- Cover in gemstones, as a princess costume – BEJEWEL
- Journalist Shapiro – ARI
- Helpful blackjack card – ACE
- Approximate shape of this puzzle’s grid (if you squint) – OCTAGON
- Sweet, sticky stuff – HONEY
- Home with a trough of slop – STY
Down
- Summery cocktails with muddled mint – MOJITOS
- Vermont or Ventnor in Monopoly: Abbr. – AVE
- Like a shop that sells crystals and incense, you might say – NEWAGEY
- Concert tees and CDs – MERCH
- Wooden duck, e.g. – DECOY
- Chinese steamed bun – BAO
- Goodman who was a longtime judge on “Dancing With the Stars” – LEN
- Critter in a farm that’s kept on a shelf – ANT