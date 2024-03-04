NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, November 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Setting for the Emmy-winning series “Shogun” – JAPAN
- Part of a dictionary entry – USAGE
- “Got it!,” on a walkie-talkie – ROGER
- How staticky hair stands – ONEND
- Takes a break – RESETS
Down
- One of 12 in a courtroom – JUROR
- In unison – ASONE
- Things dog-eared in a beloved book – PAGES
- F.B.I. worker – AGENT
- Colorful candy with a Gummy Clusters variety – NERDS