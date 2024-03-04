NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, November 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “This is only a ___” – TEST
- Drink that might be hard to sip through a straw – SHAKE
- “Vital” body part – ORGAN
- Nick with two Best Actor nominations – NOLTE
- Thoughtful, as a gesture – SWEET
Down
- Kind of blanket or pillow – THROW
- Excellent golf score – EAGLE
- Footwear with wheels or a blade – SKATE
- Palindromic principole – TENET
- Hermes and Hercules, to Zues – SONS