NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, November 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Billion-dollar company whose name is an exclamation – YAHOO
- Each of the letters in EGOT – AWARD
- Party crasher, perhaps – RANDO
- Certain eatery, or its patron – DINER
- Polaris in Ursa Minor, e.g. – STAR
Down
- Gridiron gains – YARDS
- Look forward to – AWAIT
- Barbera’s partner in animation – HANNA
- Something placed with a sever – ORDER
- Bad thing to come out of a milk carton – ODOR