NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, November 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- ___, ___. goose! – DUCK
- Big pileup during vacation, perhaps – EMAIL
- The “cord” cut by a cord cutter – CABLE
- Kind of acid in proteins – AMINO
- Pair for a snorkeler – FINS
Down
- After-dinner coffee order – DECAF
- Taste first identified by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda in 1908 – UMAMI
- Rustic home – CABIN
- Ovens in a pottery studio – KILNS
- Sign associated with loyalty and confidence – LEO