NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, November 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bro and sis, e.g. – SIBS
- Range that divides Europe into wet northern and dry southern climates – THEALPS
- Beef and lamb, but not chicken or turkey – REDMEAT
- “Say ___!” (doctor’s request) – AAH
- By way of – VIA
- It’s a gift – PRESENT
- Old-fashioned way to attach documents – STAPLES
- “___ Kapital” – DAS
Down
- What a tube top lacks – STRAPS
- Radio streaming network since 2008, familiarly – IHEART
- Do first thing in the morning? – BEDHEAD
- ___ the Eagle, Muppet who once thought “The Sound of Music” was written by Shakespeare – SAM
- Video game segments – LEVELS
- “Common Sense” writer Thomas – PAINE
- Fantasy sports fodder – STATS
- Place for a body scrub – SPA