NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, November 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “More ___ you’ll ever know” – THAN
- Divine favor, in Christianity – GRACE
- Sisters who might be sitters – AUNTS
- Portly-sounding beer – STOUT
- Cool and stylish – HIP
Down
- “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace – TRUTH
- Capital of Vietnam – HANOI
- Misbehave – ACTUP
- Prepare for a new baby, say – NEST
- Fuel for some stoves – GAS