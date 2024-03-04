Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Alternative to Saran wrap – FOIL
- Get on the nerves of – ANNOY
- Depart – LEAVE
- Highway divisions – LANES
- Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap – SLED
Down
- Niagra attractions … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words – FALLS
- Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” – ONEAL
- Silly as all get-out – INANE
- Give a ❤️in a text thread – LOVED
- “Of course!” – YES