NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, October 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Luggage ID – TAG
- “___ Lisa” – MONA
- Smallest of five digits – PINKY
- 90° is the right one – ANGLE
- “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and ___” – WISE
Down
- Equipment used while barbecuing – TONGS
- Low-down joint – ANKLE
- Marvin of Motown – GAYE
- Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer – MINI
- Nails stick out of it – PAW