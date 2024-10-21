NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, October 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Toe__ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) – BEAN
- Tummy – BELLY
- Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love – LILAC
- Matures, as cheese – AGES
- Feathery farm female – HEN
Down
- “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos – BEIGE
- Comedian DeGeneres – ELLEN
- “Tis a pity!” – ALAS
- Home o’ MoMA – NYC
- Just kinda meh – BLAH