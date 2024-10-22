NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, October 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams – BIRCH
- Luxury brand from Honda – ACURA
- Become ready to eat – RIPEN
- Work, as bread dough – KNEAD
- Really outstanding finds, so to speak – GEMS
Down
- It’s white and papery on a 1-Across – BARK
- “That’s just ___ on the cake!” – ICING
- Currency unit of India – RUPEE
- Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte – CREAM
- Ones working around the clock? – HANDS