NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, October 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother …” – VENUS
- Like some mobile game purchases – INAPP
- Come up, as a situation – ARISE
- More than just enjoyed – LOVED
- Hockey goal component – NET
Down
- Tube in a lab – VIAL
- Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy – ENRON
- Overly trusting, perhaps – NAIVE
- Underdog’s victory – UPSET
- Went really fast – SPED