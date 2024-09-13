NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, September 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Clothed (in) – CLAD
- Ring of light – HALO
- Black ___ (dangerous spider) – WIDOW
- Longtime talk show host known for pulling pranks on her guests – WLLEN
- Worker with a comb, perhaps? – BEE
Down
- South-American country with a 4,000-mile coastline – CHILE
- Tool for a soup kitchen volunteer – LADEL
- Succulent in some health drinks – ALOE
- “I’m reading a book about antigravity. I can’t put it ___!” (groaner) – DOWN
- One “w” in www – WEB