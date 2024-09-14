NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, September 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Shortens, as a skirt – HEMS
- What each word in “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Noodles” is a stand-in for – PLANETS
- Puzzling question – RIDDLE
- Nonhuman “child” – PET
- “You reap what you ___” – SOW
- Agrees to receive promotional emails, say – OPTSIN
- Feats for gymnasts or bowlers – SPLITS
- What some teachers claim to have in the backs of their heads – EYES
Down
- “I’ve ___ it up to here with you!” – HAD
- Calls off the relationship – ENDSIT
- Cantaloupes and the like – MELONS
- Hearty soup – STEW
- Like polo shirts and varsity jackets – PREPPY
- Miniscule – LITTLE
- Cat or cow, in yoga – POSE
- Feminine family nickname – SIS