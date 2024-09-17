NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, September 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Game of throwns? – DARTS
- Give a heads-up – ALERT
- Like some credit card accounts – NOFEE
- Not costing much – CHEAP
- It’s celebrated every April 22 – EARTH
Down
- Move to the music – DANCE
- Hawaiian “hi” – ALOHA
- Make an allusion (to) – REFER
- Reward for a well-behaved dog – TREAT
- U.S. men’s basketball star with eight three-pointers in the gold medal game, familiarly – STEPH