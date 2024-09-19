NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, September 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- With 4- and 5-Across, opposite of fantasy land – THE
- See -Across – REAL
- See 1-Across – WORLD
- Bend in the road – CURVE
- Be in t he driver’s seat – STEER
Down
- French for “earth” – TERRE
- Slice in two – HALVE
- ___ statesman – ELDER
- Overwhelming victory – ROUT
- Rooms with toilets, in European shorthand – WCS