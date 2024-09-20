NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, September 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- See who can get there the fastest – RACE
- Comic actor Sandler – ADAM
- Acronym for a pro-housing movement – YIMBY
- Fencing sword – EPEE
- Org. that certifies food as “Organic” – USDA
Down
- Beam of sunshine – RAY
- French goodbye – ADIEU
- Places where bug juice is served and color wars are waged – CAMPS
- Plant deep (within) – EMBED
- Opposite of nay – YEA