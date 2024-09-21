NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, September 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Cover, as a birthday present – WARP
- Laid-back – CHILL
- “Hawaii and Tenessee are the only two U.S. states whose names end in doubled letters,” e.g. – TRIVIA
- Quit one’s job – RESIGN
- “Oliver Twist novelist – DICKENS
- “Do unto ___ …” (start of the Golden Rule) – OTHERS
- “Bye-bye!” – SEEYA
Down
- What Maker’s Mark made its mark in – WHISKEY
- Coastal region of southeast France and northwest Italy – RIVIERA
- Puts in a row – ALIGNS
- Social engagements – PLANS
- Nativity scene – CRECHE
- Lacking originality – TRITE
- Two, in Tijuana- DOS