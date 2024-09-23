NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, September 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- 2024 Charli XCX album with a lime green cover – BRAT
- All the ___ (super popular) – RAGE
- Like presents and first names – GIVEN
- Where fig leaves first came into fashion – EDEN
- Rain-friendly rental for an outdoor wedding – TENT
Down
- Someone walking in front of a train? – BRIDE
- Bird in a Poe poem – RAVEN
- Worker at an airport gate – AGENT
- Tweenager’s age, maybe – TEN
- Understand – GET