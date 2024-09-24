NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, September 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Who says “Whoo!” – OWL
- Fare for Little Miss Muffet – WHEY
- “Let’s put our differences ___” – ASIDE
- Instructors who might greet their classes with “Namaste” – YAGIS
- Part of a baseball uniform but not a soccer uniform – HAT
Down
- Very, very – OHSO
- Put on t he scale – WEIGH
- __ Ko, 2024 Olympic gold medalist in women’s golf – LYDIA
- Course – WAY
- Superlative suffix – EST