NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, September 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Direction of the sunset – WEST
- Uncle ___, Addams family member played by Fred Armisen on “Wednesday” – FESTER
- Flatten out over time – PLATEAU
- Long, slithery fish – EEL
- Piece on a coatrack – PEG
- Wearers of collars with their owner’s number on them – PETDOGS
- “Wednesday” character played by a hand of Victor Dorobantu, a professional magician – THING
- “__-haw!” – YEE
Down
- Rolling in the dough, so to speak – WEALTHY
- Jokey suffix with “best” – EST
- The first instruction in a list of instructions – STEPONE
- Savory Chinese snack with a cracked shell – TEAEGG
- Group of naval ships – FLEET
- Potentially tricky spots for vacuuming – RUGS
- Spirited energy – PEP
- Run out of battery – DIE