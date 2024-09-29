NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, September 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Politician whose last name sounds like 1-Down (and not like a dance!) – WALZ
- ___ Hawkins dance – SADIE
- The person who used to be, self- descriptively – OLDME
- Botches – FLUBS
- Egyptian snakes – ASPS
Down
- See 1-Across – WALLS
- Make sense, so to speak – ADDUP
- Arms or legs … or branches – LIMBS
- Features of puzzles, blizzards and jazz – ZEEES
- Spot to sleep when you’re in the doghouse – SOFA