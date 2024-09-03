NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, September 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Concert teens, pins, posters, etc. – MERCH
- Quick on one’s feet – AGILE
- Kind of orange with a “belly button” – NAVEL
- As good as it gets – IDEAL
- Study of the stars and planets, for short – ASTRO
Down
- Suffix for a huge fad – MANIA
- Old-style “Yikes!” – EGADS
- Patented metal fastner on Levi’s jeans – RIVET
- Word shouted during a defibrillator scene in a hospital drama – CLEAR
- Name tag heading – HELLO