NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, September 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Gross thing to find stuck under a desk – GUM
- New ___ (browser button) – TAB
- Common lunch hour – ONE
- Ex-QB Manning – ELI
- The dad in the “That’s my dad!” moment from the 2024 Democratic National Convention – TIMWALZ
- Nail polish layers – COATS
- Many top 10 Billboard songs – POPHITS
- 401(k) alternative, in brief – IRA
- One may read “You Are Here” – MAP
- Conclude – END
- What each of Taylor Swift’s album represents, to Swifties – ERA
Down
- Aquired – GOT
- Mythical creature that’s a national symbol of Scotland – UNICORN
- Accessory for notes and doodles – MEMOPAD
- Afternoon break for a cuppa – TEATIME
- Top-flight athlete – ALLSTAR
- Slang for the entertainment industry, with “the” – BIZ
- Baby’s cry – WAH
- Circular kind of chart – PIE
- “Me day” destination – SPA