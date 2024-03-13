 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, January 10

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “They’re inseparable”

Here’s a hint that might help you: things that are better with each other.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • TOGETHER

Today’s Strands answers

  • RHYTHM
  • ARTS
  • MILK
  • SOAP
  • BLUES
  • CRAFTS
  • CEREAL
  • WATER

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
How to mod Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley mods on NexusMods.

It takes a special type of game to remain popular for years after its initial release. Games like Stardew Valley are able to pull it off by sparking so much joy with its base content that it inspires players to contribute more to it themselves after mastering all the tips and tricks. Sure, playing with friends can extend a game's life, but the best mods are what make it almost endless. However, the world of modding can be intimidating for newcomers who aren't used to manipulating game files. Thankfully, the process isn't all that hard if you follow our simple guide.

Read more
Everything we know about the PlayStation handheld
Astro's Playroom booting up on the PlayStation Portal.

Handheld gaming is bigger now than ever, thanks to the Nintendo Switch (and soon-to-be Switch 2) and the Steam Deck. While these portable devices are not as powerful as the best video game consoles, their convenience and relative power make them ideal for anyone who is on the go, shares a TV, or just wants to play from the comfort of their bed.

Xbox has already made its plans clear about its own handheld, but many thought PlayStation had given up on the market after the Vita. It would later release the PlayStation Portal, which can be used for remote play or cloud streaming, but can't play games natively. Now, we have reports of a true PlayStation portable system on the way. Grab your UMDs and chargers while we talk about everything we know about the next PlayStation handheld.
Release speculation

Read more
Stardew Valley house upgrade guide: all upgrade costs and more
Stardew Valley player overseeing their farm.

At the start of your adventure in Stardew Valley, you will have a lot of tips and tricks to learn while you try to bring your old farm back to life. You may want to start giving gifts to villagers and messing with some cheats, but one of the most important things to plan for is upgrading your house. After all, you can only make a little one-room house work for so long before you will need a lot more space. These add a lot more functionality and even new gameplay options, but they are big investments in every way. Unlike upgrading and redesigning the layout and look of your farm, you don't have the skills necessary to upgrade an entire house on your own. If you're looking to renovate your shabby little house, here's how all the upgrades work.
All farmhouse upgrades in Stardew Valley

There are three main upgrades you can get in Stardew Valley, plus a number of renovations that open up after you have reached the second house upgrade. Both the main upgrades and renovations can be done by speaking to Robin, providing her with the required resources, and letting her work for a few days.
Upgrade 1
The first house upgrade costs 10,000g and 450 wood and takes Robin three days to finish. This will expand your single-room house with a kitchen you can use to cook meals for yourself or villagers, a fridge to store items that can be used in cooking, and a dedicated bedroom with a larger bed. This upgrade is required if you want to get married.
Upgrade 2
After you have Upgrade 1, you can go another level up by spending 65,000g and 100 Hardwood. This will take Robin another three days and adds two more rooms. The first is empty and can be used for whatever you wish, while the other comes with a crib and two small beds for kids. Naturally, this upgrade is needed if you want to have any children with your partner. Beyond that, this is where the new renovations become available. These are fairly substantial and costly but not required if you want to jump straight to the final upgrade. Here are all the renovations and how much they cost:

Read more