 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, January 17

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “The time of our lives”

Here’s a hint that might help you: marking each era of kids.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • GENERATIONGAP

Today’s Strands answers

  • MILLENNIAL
  • ALPHA
  • ZOOMER
  • GREATEST
  • BOOMER

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
The Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 15 million consoles its first year, analysts say
Nintendo Switch.

Industry analysts have great expectations for the next Nintendo console, predicting it will sell as many as 15 million units its first year. The Nintendo Switch 2 saw its first official teaser today, although a full Nintendo Direct won't happen until April. The company hopes to outsell the original Switch, but given that it has sold 147 million units since 2017 — with a large boost of sales during the lockdown — that's going to be tough to do.

But it's possible, especially with an existing base of at least 105 million users, according to analyst George Jijiashvili. He says the most important factor in the success of the Switch 2 is the transition period. "However, the biggest challenge will be managing the transition effectively — convincing users to upgrade to the Switch 2 while ensuring those sticking with the original Switch remain supported and engaged," he told us.

Read more
How long is Dynasty Warriors: Origins?
Key art for Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

The classic Dynasty Warriors games are loose retellings of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms from Chinese literature. While they all share characters and locations from this classic work, the story and events have been rather loose adaptations. Dynasty Warriors: Origins puts a greater focus on the story by introducing a new, single character you experience the events with. While there are more cutscenes and narrative choices than before, the action is just as bombastic and empowering as ever. After the last entry took the game open-world, Dynasty Warriors: Origins refocuses the experience back to large-scale stages. If you're wondering how long it will take you to hack and slash your way through the game, we'll give you a good idea.
How long is Dynasty Warriors: Origins?

Dynasty Warriors: Origins features a lot of optional and side content throughout the main campaign that can dramatically inflate your playtime if you enjoy doing it all. Then there are the multiple endings you can get to add even more hours. To start, our initial playthrough that did a bulk of the side content took about 30 hours to reach the first ending. If you were to do all the side content, one route could add up to 35 or 40 hours. On the other hand, ignoring most or all of the side content could let you beat the game in 20 to 25 hours.

Read more
Game on the move for less with the Asus ROG Ally for $500 at Best Buy
Lies of P running on the Asus ROG Ally.

Gaming PC deals are great if you have plenty of space for a PC setup, but what if you’re short on space or want to game on the move? A better option than any gaming laptop deal is a handheld gaming PC. While the biggest name in the business is the Steam Deck, it’s the Asus ROG Ally that catches our eye today. Right now, you can buy the Asus ROG Ally for $500 at Best Buy instead of $650. That’s a considerable $150 discount, which is certainly one to tempt you into buying. Sounds exciting? Let’s take a deeper look at what it offers.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-ryzen-z1-extreme-processor-512gb-white/6542964.p?skuId=6542964
Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally
In our Asus ROG Ally review, we described it as providing “better performance, more games, and acceptable battery life” which makes it a “winner despite its issues.”.It has a “beautiful 120Hz screen” along with a “flexible control scheme” and “solid performance.” It uses AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU to power proceedings, and there’s 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 7-inch 1080p/full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to cut down on any motion blur.

Read more