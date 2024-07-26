 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, July 26

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Go for the gold”

Here’s a hint that might help you: events.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • OLYMPICS

Today’s Strands answers

  • GOLF
  • TRACK
  • KARATE
  • SWIMMING
  • ARCHERY
  • EQUESTRIAN

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
You won’t need the EA app to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

BioWare has a great update for players who want to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on the go. The company announced Thursday on Steam that the game is already Steam Deck verified. "The Veilguard is going all-in on Steam features!" the announcement reads. There's other great news here, too: BioWare also confirmed that the game will run natively on Steam, and won't require the official EA app to play.

Theoretically all Steam games can be played on Steam Deck, but some work better than others, whether it's due to how some are better with a mouse and keyboard (looking at you, Baldur's Gate 3), or just through a lack of support. Steam has made it easy, though, to not only create your own mappable controller schemes but find others people have created, which can help with making them playable. Regardless, it's always great to see games being made with Steam Deck compatibility in mind.

Read more
Best Nintendo Switch deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

Even though there are a ton of handhelds on the market right now, one of the most popular is the Nintendo Switch, mostly because it has a pretty excellent lineup of exclusive games to pick from. On top of that, you have access to three different models to pick from, depending on your budget: the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, so there is a little bit there for everybody. On top of that, a lot of excellent accessories have been released to pair with the Nintendo Switch.

To that end, we've collected some great Nintendo Switch video game deals and accessories deals, so be sure to check those out. Or, if you'd rather have one of the more traditional consoles, check out these game console deals instead.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition -- $319, was $360
 

Read more
Overwatch 2 might fix its most controversial feature
Mauga, a large Samoan man with tattoos on his shoulders and chest, smiles in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment might test out a 6v6 format after removing it ahead of Overwatch 2's launch, although nothing is set in stone just yet.

In an approximately 3,600-word blog post posted Thursday, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller said that the team is looking into "running a series of events" to test new "composition formats," specifically 6v6, based on player feedback.

Read more