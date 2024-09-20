 Skip to main content
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, September 20

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “A way with words”

Here’s a hint that might help you: linguistic formats and tools

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • POETRY

Today’s Strands answers

  • METER
  • RHYME
  • VERSE
  • SYNTAX
  • DICTION
  • STANZA
  • SCANSION

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Frostpunk 2 preload guide: release date, file size, and preorder
frostpunk 2 announcement

Winter is coming early this year thanks to the release of Frostpunk 2. This grueling city builder will build upon the stress and difficulty of keeping your little colony alive through a worldwide volcanic winter. You will take on the role of "The Steward," who is tasked with making all the difficult choices in leading the people of New London. Between population, food, and political problems, you will have your hands full at every moment, but the first task on your agenda needs to be making sure you're ready for the game's launch. Here's all the preload information you need to be ready for Frostpunk 2.
Frostpunk 2 release date

The official release date for Frostpunk 2 is September 20, however, anyone who preorders the Deluxe Edition was able to get three days of early access and start managing their cities on September 17. If you have the Deluxe edition, see the above map for when you can start early access.
Frostpunk 2 file size
Frostpunk 2 is a very small game in terms of file size, only asking for 30 GB of space on PC.
Frostpunk 2 preload options
Developer 11 Bit Studios hasn't mentioned when or if there will be an opportunity to preload Frostpunk 2. If news breaks with new information, we will keep you updated.
Frostpunk 2 preorder details

Read more
The Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics
Mario throws his hat, Cappy, while exploring New Dunk City

Look,no one is going to argue that the Nintendo Switch is a graphical powerhouse on par with other modern consoles. Released in 2017 as a hybrid device, its lower specs make sense, of course, given that Nintendo designed the Switch to function as both a home entertainment system and a handheld. Even without stellar visuals, it still brings a bevy of riveting single-player experiences alongside plenty of beloved multiplayer titles.

The console's successor will no doubt sport better specs, so there are certain to be even nicer visuals on the way. But in the meantime, many developers have found ways to pull off some visually impressive titles on the Nintendo Switch despite its lower-end hardware, including some upcoming titles that are looking quite promising. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics.

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard combines the series’ best qualities into one
The cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

With each new Dragon Age game, BioWare brings a new evolution of its RPG series that builds on what came before. 2011’s Dragon Age 2 transitioned away from the CRPG roots of its predecessor for a more engaging and real-time action battle system. Then, 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition fully embraced gaming’s open-world trend at the time and delivered a story filled with political intrigue.

Ten years later, Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes all of the best aspects of Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition -- from combat to world-building -- to create what could very well be the best game in the series so far. Digital Trends spent four hours playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and spoke with game director Corinne Busche about the game’s settings and what players can expect after such a long development cycle.
Introducing Minrathous
Dragon Age: The Veilguard starts off in Minrathous, the capital of the Tevinter Imperium. The game’s prologue opens with the customizable main protagonist, Rook, as they journey to stop Solas from opening up a portal to the Fade, a magical dimension filled with dangerous monsters. It’s an explosive start that really grabs your attention, and that’s by design according to Busche.

Read more